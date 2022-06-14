Advertisement

Police: Man fatally shot after opening fire at summer camp

Authorities say no children, staff or officers were hurt in the shooting at a Dallas-area gymnasium. (WFAA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCANVILLE, Texas (AP) - Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a Dallas-area gymnasium where about 150 children were attending a day camp.

Authorities say no children, staff or officers were hurt in the Monday morning shooting at the Duncanville Fieldhouse.

Duncanville police say the man entered the facility’s lobby with a handgun and fired a shot during a discussion with a staff member.

Police say the gunman then tried to enter a classroom containing children, but the door was locked. He fired one shot into the door.

Police say the man then went to the gym, which also contained children. That’s when police arrived and shot the man in an exchange of gunfire.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or revealed a motive.

