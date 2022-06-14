Piot Playing In Stellar Group At U. S. Open

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State golfer James Piot will tee off at 7:18am Thursday in the first round of the U. S. Open tournament at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Piot’s playing partners are Jon Rahm and Colin Murakawa. They will play together the first two days and will have an afternoon tee time for round two on Friday.

