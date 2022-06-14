Advertisement

Olivet College Adds Three New Athletic Staffers

The Olivet College Football Team runs onto the field for a game. (olivetcollege.edu)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 14, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College has announced the addition of three new athletic department staff members. Jenessa Hicks is the new head women’s volleyball coach; Gabriel Murley has been named an assistant athletic director; Brandon Ralston is the new men’s and women’s head tennis coach. Hicks has been working at Olivet as associate director of admissions; Murley has been athletic director at Lansing Everett High School; Ralston has been a volunteer assistant at Alma College.

