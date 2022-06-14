Olivet College Adds Three New Athletic Staffers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College has announced the addition of three new athletic department staff members. Jenessa Hicks is the new head women’s volleyball coach; Gabriel Murley has been named an assistant athletic director; Brandon Ralston is the new men’s and women’s head tennis coach. Hicks has been working at Olivet as associate director of admissions; Murley has been athletic director at Lansing Everett High School; Ralston has been a volunteer assistant at Alma College.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.