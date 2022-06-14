Old Town businesses create fundraisers to help children from Ukraine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kirbay Preuss of Preuss Pets is holding a fundraiser in Old Town and over 20 businesses have stepped up to be involved in some capacity.

They are all incorporating sunflowers into their displays to bring awareness and hope in the midst of the war.

Check out the video to see how you can help!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.