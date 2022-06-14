Advertisement

Old Town businesses create fundraisers to help children from Ukraine

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kirbay Preuss of Preuss Pets is holding a fundraiser in Old Town and over 20 businesses have stepped up to be involved in some capacity.

They are all incorporating sunflowers into their displays to bring awareness and hope in the midst of the war.

Check out the video to see how you can help!

