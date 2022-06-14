Advertisement

Now Desk Morning Edition - It’s another First Alert Weather Day, assessing the storm damage from Monday, and what’s trending

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to take a look at the forecast with both Tuesday and Wednesday being declared First Alert Weather Days.

Plus Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells check in with what’s trending this morning and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11!

