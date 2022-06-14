Advertisement

No horsing around -- Meridian Township considers park restrictions after complaints of damaged trails

Meridian Riverfront Park sees trail issues, horse damage
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not against the rules to ride a horse at any of Meridian Township’s parks. But that could soon change.

The parks commission is meeting Tuesday night to consider imposing some restrictions. Multiple park-goers have expressed frustration with the condition of the trails at Meridian Riverfront Park.

The township says people are complaining about damage to the trails and horse droppings along the walking paths.

There is a ban on horses in the parks during wet conditions, but the township says those have been ignored.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan toddlers reported missing declared dead after found unresponsive in pond
Motorcycle accident on US-127 leaves one dead, one injured in Lansing
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
Car severely injures pedestrian in Lansing crash
Power outage in Jackson part of planned maintenance

Latest News

calculator finance budget generic
Okemos financial strategist gives advice for navigating a bear market
Potter Park needs help naming bongo calf
Potter Park needs help naming bongo calf
Escaping the heat without running up an energy bill
How Mid-Michiganders can navigate finances when the market drops