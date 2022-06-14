No horsing around -- Meridian Township considers park restrictions after complaints of damaged trails

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not against the rules to ride a horse at any of Meridian Township’s parks. But that could soon change.

The parks commission is meeting Tuesday night to consider imposing some restrictions. Multiple park-goers have expressed frustration with the condition of the trails at Meridian Riverfront Park.

The township says people are complaining about damage to the trails and horse droppings along the walking paths.

There is a ban on horses in the parks during wet conditions, but the township says those have been ignored.

