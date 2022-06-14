Nine ‘Operation Fly Formula’ flights set to land in US

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the nationwide baby formula shortage continues, nine “Operation Fly Formula” flights are set to land in the US this week.

Eight of the flights are coming from London carrying Kendamil infant formula. Those will be distributed to Target stores across the country.

One flight is carrying Bub’s Australia infant formula. That shipment will be sent to Walmart and Kroger locations.

In total, the equivalent of nearly 4 million, 8-ounce bottles of infant formula will be coming to the US this week.

