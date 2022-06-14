Advertisement

Nine ‘Operation Fly Formula’ flights set to land in US

Eight of the flights are coming from London carrying Kendamil infant formula.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the nationwide baby formula shortage continues, nine “Operation Fly Formula” flights are set to land in the US this week.

Eight of the flights are coming from London carrying Kendamil infant formula. Those will be distributed to Target stores across the country.

One flight is carrying Bub’s Australia infant formula. That shipment will be sent to Walmart and Kroger locations.

In total, the equivalent of nearly 4 million, 8-ounce bottles of infant formula will be coming to the US this week.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

