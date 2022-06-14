Neogen announces plans for $70M expansion investment in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Food safety company Neogen has announced plans to spend $70 million to build a new 175,000 sq ft food safety facility in Lansing. The expansion would include new manufacturing and laboratory equipment for testing and releasing products.

The Lansing-based company says the plan calls for a three-story manufacturing building on East Shiawassee Street near Neogen’s other facilities. The project would create up to 100 new jobs.

Neogen has asked the City of Lansing, and the State of Michigan to approve a “brownfield plan,” which would help with some of the costs.

“I am so excited that Neogen continues to choose Lansing to grow their business, invest, and create jobs right here in our community,” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said. “I am proud of the work that my administration and the Lansing Economic Development Corporation, in conjunction with the Lansing Economic Area Partnership, have done to make this project possible. Neogen has been an incredible corporate partner with the City of Lansing, celebrating their 40th year of operations in 2022, and this investment shows their commitment to our city and our residents.”

The local approval process for the brownfield plan by the Lansing Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (LBRA) began with their approval last Friday. It will now go before the Lansing City Council for their consideration.

A review process for state approvals by the MEDC/MSF will begin in the upcoming weeks and follow procedures as required by the state. If Neogen can gain final approvals of both the local and state incentives, the company will be able to start the expansion project in late summer or early fall with construction expected to last 12–14 months. The company expects to begin construction in late August or early September.

“Being an active part of the Lansing community has always been important to Neogen,” said Jerome Hagedorn, Neogen’s Vice President of North American Operations. “This city helped build us into the global company we are today, and we are grateful to continue to call Lansing our corporate headquarters as we continue to grow. This expansion is a big step forward for Neogen and our food safety business, and we are excited to take it with the City of Lansing.”

