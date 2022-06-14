Advertisement

In My View: Michigan State’s young tennis coach could spark interest from new fans

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No question Michigan State non-revenue sports, for the most part, have struggled through the years.

Now Michigan State has turned to a youth movement to energize fans. It’s especially in men’s tennis, where 28-year-old Harry Jadun replaced 31-year coach Gene Orlando, who retired and ardently supported Jaden.

Jadun didn’t get the job right away and left for a month to Illinois to become an assistant. But he’s back now, and in my view whatever chances MSU has of recruiting better tennis players in the future can only be increased by the youthful credibility of Harry Jadun.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan toddlers reported missing declared dead after found unresponsive in pond
Motorcycle accident on US-127 leaves one dead, one injured in Lansing
Car severely injures pedestrian in Lansing crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
Power outage in Jackson part of planned maintenance

Latest News

In My View: A great year for high school sports
In My View: Spartan basketball has a new challenge
In My View: Matt Patricia returns to the Patriots
In My View: James Piot could have a PGA Tour career on his hands