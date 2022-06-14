In My View: Michigan State’s young tennis coach could spark interest from new fans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No question Michigan State non-revenue sports, for the most part, have struggled through the years.

Now Michigan State has turned to a youth movement to energize fans. It’s especially in men’s tennis, where 28-year-old Harry Jadun replaced 31-year coach Gene Orlando, who retired and ardently supported Jaden.

Jadun didn’t get the job right away and left for a month to Illinois to become an assistant. But he’s back now, and in my view whatever chances MSU has of recruiting better tennis players in the future can only be increased by the youthful credibility of Harry Jadun.

