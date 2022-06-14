MSU Women Land Graduate Transfer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team has landed graduate transfer Kamaria McDaniel. She has played previously at both Penn State and Baylor. McDaniel stands 5-10. She played in high school at Inkster. She missed the 2021 season because of injuries.

