MSU Women Land Graduate Transfer

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team has landed graduate transfer Kamaria McDaniel. She has played previously at both Penn State and Baylor. McDaniel stands 5-10. She played in high school at Inkster. She missed the 2021 season because of injuries.

