More Lugnuts Roster Changes

Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the organization.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland A’s have made the following roster changes on their class A farm team, the Lansing Lugnuts: outfielder Denzel Clarke received from the Stockton Ports; pitcher Charles Hall received from ACL; pitchers Jeff Criswell and Hogan Harris sent from Lansing to double A Midland, Texas; oufielder Austin Beck promoted to double A Midland. The Lugnuts are home this week and next for six game series against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps and the Beloit Sky Carp.

