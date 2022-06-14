More Lugnuts Roster Changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland A’s have made the following roster changes on their class A farm team, the Lansing Lugnuts: outfielder Denzel Clarke received from the Stockton Ports; pitcher Charles Hall received from ACL; pitchers Jeff Criswell and Hogan Harris sent from Lansing to double A Midland, Texas; oufielder Austin Beck promoted to double A Midland. The Lugnuts are home this week and next for six game series against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps and the Beloit Sky Carp.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.