Mason Public Schools selects new superintendent

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The superintendent search for Mason Public Schools has come to a close.

The district announced Tuesday the Mason Public Schools Board of Education voted to offer Dr. Gary Kinzer the position of superintendent. He will join the district officially July 1.

Kinzer is currently the assistant superintendent of human resources for Novi Community Schools. Prior to that, he worked in the Okemos Public Schools district as a principal for Hiawatha Elementary School, assistant principal and athletic director at Kinawa Middle School and also worked as a high school teacher.

Kinzer will work alongside the current superintendent, Ronald Drzewicki, until he officially retires Aug. 31.

“Mason Public Schools has had a solid leadership team for many years under Ronald Drzewicki. We were fortunate to have several strong candidates for the superintendent position,” said school board president Kurt Creamer. “Our goal was to find a candidate who would continue the district’s positive momentum and take it to the next level. We believe that Dr. Kinzer was the best choice to move the district forward and we are eager to have him join our team.”

Kinzer received his bachelors degree from University of Michigan-Flint and his masters and doctoral degrees from Michigan State University.

