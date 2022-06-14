Advertisement

Lansing Police investigating 2 deaths

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police found no sign of struggle, no sign of forced entry, yet two people were dead in a residence in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department announced Tuesday they are investigating the deaths. They say that on Monday officers were called to a residence near the corner of East Cavanaugh Road and Donald Street. There, they say they found two people who were deceased.

“When officers arrived, they found two unresponsive adults who were determined to be already dead,” LPD told News 10. “There was no sign of struggle or forced entry into the residence.”

LPD has not said whether any suspects are being sought, though they have confirmed they’re investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

