Lansing Community College administrator receives prestigious leadership award

LCC Diversity Officer honored
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s Chief Diversity Officer, Dr. Tonya Bailey, received the coveted Distinguished Woman in Higher Education Leadership Award on Tuesday.

The award is presented at the State Conference of the Michigan American Council on Education Network.

The Distinguished Woman Award is a salute the singular achievements of women who break barriers and establish leadership models all levels within higher education. Bailey has founded and led a number of programs at LCC focused on equity, inclusion and inspiration of young women.

