James Craig officially registers as a write-in candidate for governor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit Police chief James Craig and members of his campaign will be at the Michigan Department of State Bureau of Elections in Lansing on Tuesday to file documents as a write-in candidate for the Michigan Gubernatorial race.

“We are moving forward. We never stopped, and we never will,” said Chief James Craig.

