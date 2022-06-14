Advertisement

James Craig officially registers as a write-in candidate for governor

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit Police chief James Craig and members of his campaign will be at the Michigan Department of State Bureau of Elections in Lansing on Tuesday to file documents as a write-in candidate for the Michigan Gubernatorial race.

“We are moving forward. We never stopped, and we never will,” said Chief James Craig.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan toddlers reported missing declared dead after found unresponsive in pond
Motorcycle accident on US-127 leaves one dead, one injured in Lansing
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
Car severely injures pedestrian in Lansing crash
Power outage in Jackson part of planned maintenance

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 6/14/2022 Midday
Eight of the flights are coming from London carrying Kendamil infant formula.
Nine ‘Operation Fly Formula’ flights set to land in US
As the nationwide baby formula shortage continues, nine “Operation Fly Formula” flights are...
Nine ‘Operation Fly Formula’ flights set to land in US
The project would create up to 100 new jobs.
Neogen announces plans for $70M expansion investment in Lansing