How Michiganders can keep their pets safe in the heat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the temperatures rise, it’s important to take care of your pets.

According to veterinarians, the oppressive heat isn’t just dangerous for people, but for our furry friends too. As you try to stay cool, make sure your pets are comfortable and have enough water to drink.

Dogs are especially vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Basically, their nose serves as an a/c unit, more or less,” said Gregory Reilly, with Wabash Valley Animal Hospital. “So with these extreme temperatures, all of this hot air is just going right into their nose, right into their lungs and there is where they can potentially come down with heat exhaustion or heat stroke.”

Don’t leave your pets outside in the heat, unless they have a place to cool down. It’s best to bring them inside.

More pet safety tips can be found on the Michigan Humane website here.

