Former Iconic MSU Soccer Coach Kenney Dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State men’s soccer coach and assistant athletic director Gene Kenney has died at the age of 94. Kenney led MSU soccer for 14 seasons, 1956-69. His career record of 120-13-13 and .866 winning percentage is the second highest in NCAA history. He retired as an assistant athletic director in 1994.

