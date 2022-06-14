Former Hillsdale County deputy charged with misconduct, potential victims asked to come forward

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are asking other potential victims to come forward after a former deputy from Hillsdale County was charged with misconduct.

Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, is charged with two counts of misconduct in office, both five-year felonies. The Michigan Department of the Attorney General says Barkley exploited his position as a law enforcement officer to coerce a suspect into a sexual relationship.

Read: St Johns man dies in suspected murder-suicide

According to the Department, Barkley arranged for the woman to be treated for substance use disorder at a rehabilitation center in Fulton, Kentucky and used his badge to take the woman out of the facility for the day for the purposes of engaging in sex.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Barkley is also being investigated by law enforcement in Kentucky.

“Law enforcement officers that abuse their authority and violate the public’s trust must be held accountable” Nessel said. “The Department of Attorney General is a haven for those who have been exploited or victimized, and I encourage those with similar stories to come forward and report their experiences.”

Nessel is encouraging other potential victims to come forward.

“Given Barkley’s position as a deputy with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsdale County judges recused themselves and the case will be heard by a Jackson County judge,” Nessel’s office said in a release.

Jackson County Judge Michael Klaeren arraigned Barkley Tuesday afternoon.

Barkley is due back in court via Zoom for a probable cause conference July 8 at 2 p.m. for a hearing will be held in Jackson County’s 12th District Court.

Employment questions should be directed to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.