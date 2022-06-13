Your Health: A new treatment to combat endometrial cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Endometrial cancer, or cancer of the lining of the uterus, is the second most common form of cancer in women worldwide.

When surgery and chemotherapy don’t work, the five-year survival rate is just 17%.

In 2022 alone, an estimated 50,000 Americans will be diagnosed with endometrial cancer -- also known as uterine cancer. Chemotherapy can be effective, but not for everyone.

“I would tell patients, ‘If your cancer comes back, it ultimately will win. It ultimately will kill you,’” said Dr. David O’Malley.

New research shows the cancer immunotherapy drug Pembrolizumab, or Keytruda, is effective for treating aggressive endometrial cancer. Researchers tested the drug on patients with certain genetic gene mutations, MMR deficient or MSI high tumors. Keytruda works on the cell receptors that prevent the immune system from fighting the cancer.

“The cancer’s very smart. The immune cells get there, but the immune cells can’t do their job,” O’Malley said. “So, what this drug does, this agent does, is it removes those blockers.”

Researchers said in the study, 48% of patients with advanced endometrial cancer had a partial or complete response.

Keytruda is already approved by the FDA for treating several other cancers -- including melanoma, lung, head and neck, cervical and stomach cancer.

