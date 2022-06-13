Advertisement

Your Health: A new treatment to combat endometrial cancer

Your Health: A new treatment to combat endometrial cancer
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Endometrial cancer, or cancer of the lining of the uterus, is the second most common form of cancer in women worldwide.

When surgery and chemotherapy don’t work, the five-year survival rate is just 17%.

In 2022 alone, an estimated 50,000 Americans will be diagnosed with endometrial cancer -- also known as uterine cancer. Chemotherapy can be effective, but not for everyone.

“I would tell patients, ‘If your cancer comes back, it ultimately will win. It ultimately will kill you,’” said Dr. David O’Malley.

New research shows the cancer immunotherapy drug Pembrolizumab, or Keytruda, is effective for treating aggressive endometrial cancer. Researchers tested the drug on patients with certain genetic gene mutations, MMR deficient or MSI high tumors. Keytruda works on the cell receptors that prevent the immune system from fighting the cancer.

“The cancer’s very smart. The immune cells get there, but the immune cells can’t do their job,” O’Malley said. “So, what this drug does, this agent does, is it removes those blockers.”

Researchers said in the study, 48% of patients with advanced endometrial cancer had a partial or complete response.

Keytruda is already approved by the FDA for treating several other cancers -- including melanoma, lung, head and neck, cervical and stomach cancer.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Crash near US-127 bridge construction project
‘People just look the other way’ -- Hundreds attend March For Our Lives rally at Michigan State Capitol
Motorcycle accident on US-127 leaves one dead, one injured in Lansing
Ingham County’s 2022 Summer Concert Series kicks off
Police investigating early morning crash in Lansing
Early morning crash in Lansing causes severe damage to vehicles, drivers avoid major injury

Latest News

Glasses / Business Newspaper
Your Health: Advanced tech may enable better reading
FDA seeks to fast track cancer drug
McLaren Greater Lansing is hosting a free hernia screening to help those who may be living in...
Free hernia screenings at McLaren Greater Lansing on Thursday
baby, birth, generic premature
Your Health: A young boy’s journey with Tetralogy of Fallot