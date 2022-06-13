Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Morning Edition - A new shortage hitting shelves, a major decision from SCOTUS could come as early as Monday, and travel restrictions lifted

Plus Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells check in with what’s trending this morning!
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to take a look at the forecast with Monday and Wednesday both being declared First Alert Weather Days.

Plus Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells check in with what’s trending this morning!

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Crash near US-127 bridge construction project
‘People just look the other way’ -- Hundreds attend March For Our Lives rally at Michigan State Capitol
Ingham County’s 2022 Summer Concert Series kicks off
Police investigating early morning crash in Lansing
Early morning crash in Lansing causes severe damage to vehicles, drivers avoid major injury
Motorcycle accident on US-127 leaves one dead, one injured in Lansing

Latest News

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday Albert Avenue in East Lansing will be closed from M.A.C. Avenue to...
Albert Ave in East Lansing closing Monday
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 6/13/22
Motorcycle accident on US-127 leaves one dead, one injured in Lansing