Now Desk Afternoon Edition - Severe weather possible, a man loses his arms in an explosion, two American classics team up, and more

WILX News 10 Now Desk
WILX News 10 Now Desk(WILX/Bronwyn Moisan)
By Krystle Holleman and Justin Bradford
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to take an updated look at the forecast with Monday and Wednesday being declared First Alert Weather Days.

Plus we have what’s trending this afternoon and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5 and on Studio 10!

More:

First Alert Weather Days: Today Thunderstorms With Damaging Wind, Wednesday Dangerous Heat

