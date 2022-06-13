Advertisement

Tennis Ratings Are All Scrambled

Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to...
Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - None of the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis is in the No. 1 or No. 2 spots in the ATP rankings. It’s the first time in nearly 20 years that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) were all no better than No. 3. Daniil Medvedev rose one place to return to No. 1 on Monday. He briefly spent time there earlier this season. Alexander Zverev moved up to a career-best No. 2.

