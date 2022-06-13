Tennis Ratings Are All Scrambled

-UNDATED (AP) - None of the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis is in the No. 1 or No. 2 spots in the ATP rankings. It’s the first time in nearly 20 years that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) were all no better than No. 3. Daniil Medvedev rose one place to return to No. 1 on Monday. He briefly spent time there earlier this season. Alexander Zverev moved up to a career-best No. 2.

