Power outage in Jackson part of planned maintenance

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 300 Consumers Energy customers were estimated to be without power in Jackson as part of a planned outage.

The power went down for customers in the area of Steward Avenue and West Ganson Street in the early afternoon on Monday. Some customers have had power restored within the hour, though Consumers Energy said on their website some were without power for several hours.

Company representatives told News 10 area residents were informed via postcard about the scheduled maintenance. However, not all in the area were expecting the power to go out.

One Jackson business told News 10 they had to close for the day due to the outage.

“The Center For Family Health is closing medical, dental and pharmacy services for the remainder of Monday,” said Sara Benedetto, who works at the Center.

Power was mostly restored by 2:20 p.m., with Consumers saying power is expected to be fully restored to the area around 4:45 p.m.

