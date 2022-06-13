Potter Park Zoo seeking education volunteers
A volunteer info night will be held at the zoo on Tuesday.
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo is seeking volunteers to help educate and inspire visitors.
A volunteer info night will be held at the zoo on Tuesday from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Potter Park Zoo has volunteer opportunities in gardening and grounds beautification, guest services, special projects, and more. There are also opportunities for the seasonal Zoo Teen Program.
Those unable to attend the information night but still interested in volunteering can email inquiries to ppzvolunteer@ingham.org.
More information on volunteering at Potter Park can be found HERE.
