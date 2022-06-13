Planned Parenthood of Michigan says they’ll have a ‘Plan B’ if abortion is banned across the state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If abortion becomes illegal in Michigan, Planned Parenthood said women will have a harder time getting access to safe procedures. So, they’re hoping to inform women of their options.

“We would serve as a connector making sure that patients can find access in other states and we would be partnering both with our National Planned Parenthood Federation and providers in those states,” said Ashlea Phenicie, Director of Communications at Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood is confident their services won’t change.

“Our doors would still be open. We would still be providing other forms of care for patients. And then for those patients that are looking for abortions, we would still have our phone lines open,” said Phenicie.

A judge has blocked enforcement of the state’s abortion ban in the event that Roe v. Wade is overturned.

“We knew that we needed to act so, Planned Parenthood of Michigan, along with abortion provider Dr. Sarag Wallet, filed a lawsuit seeking to have Michigan’s 1931 ban rules out as unconstitutional under the Michigan State Constitution,” said Phenicie.

Right to Life Michigan said they support family services, even those provided by Planned Parenthood -- as long as they’re not doing abortions or passing out abortion pills.

“We want these families to get the help that they need, and so if Planned Parenthood is going to be providing family services that are actually going to be helping families then we think that’s great. And that’s why we continue to support our pregnancy resource centers,” said Anna Visser, Director of Communication at Right to Life Michigan.

Pro-choice abortion supporters are gathering petition signatures. They want Michigan voters to approve a state constitutional amendment that guarantees a woman’s right to abortion.

However, pro-life advocates said they’ll fight the move in courts and legislature hoping Michigan will ban abortion procedures if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the United States Supreme Court.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.