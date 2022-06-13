Piot Preparing For U. S. Open

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State golfer James Piot is preparing for the U. S. Open which begins Thursday at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Piot qualified by winning the U. S. Amateur last August. He is fresh from his week end tournament in London, the inaugural LIV tour event. Piot finished in a five way tie for 25th place and won $163,000. He is expected to play in the second LIV tournament later this month in Portland, Oregon.

