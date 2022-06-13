Advertisement

Piot Preparing For U. S. Open

Amateur James Piot plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at...
Amateur James Piot plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 7, 2022.(Hunter Martin | Hunter Martin/Augusta National)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State golfer James Piot is preparing for the U. S. Open which begins Thursday at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Piot qualified by winning the U. S. Amateur last August. He is fresh from his week end tournament in London, the inaugural LIV tour event. Piot finished in a five way tie for 25th place and won $163,000. He is expected to play in the second LIV tournament later this month in Portland, Oregon.

