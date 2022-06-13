Oakland County man arrested, alligator recovered following police pursuit, collision

BALDWIN, Mich. (WILX) - A small alligator was recovered from a vehicle Saturday night following a brief police pursuit in northern Michigan.

According to authorities, a Lake County Sheriff’s patrol sergeant was on US-10, where he observed a speeding vehicle. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle fled when the sergeant attempted a traffic stop and a brief pursuit occurred between the vehicle, sheriff’s deputies and Michigan Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers.

The pursuit reportedly ended with the vehicle stuck between two trees in Webber Township.

Authorities said the driver, a 40-year-old man from Oak Park who reportedly had several warrants from another jurisdiction, was taken into custody to face charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said a passenger, “Karen” the alligator, attempted to flee the scene, but was taken into custody. Despite a brief scuffle with law enforcement, the department said Karen will not be charged. Authorities said they believe she was an unwilling participant and was never in control of the vehicle.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.