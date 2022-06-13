New bicycle playground and skills park opens at Burchfield Park

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Parks has a new state-of-the-art bicycle playground and skills park in Burchfield Park!

It’s called the Dirt School and the bike playground is three years in the making.

Check it out!

