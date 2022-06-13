In My View: A great year for high school sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This is the final week of the high school sports year and it always ends on a great note in my view.

Michigan State University hosts the three final sports in the same setting at Old College Field -- girls soccer and softball and boys baseball. Fans can attend all three on the same grounds and the facilities are terrific.

Amazing that MSU teams use them sparingly in a cold time of the year but when the weather gets like we have it now, the high schools prosper as if MSU provided the grounds for the high schools in the first place.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.