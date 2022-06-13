Advertisement

In My View: A great year for high school sports

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This is the final week of the high school sports year and it always ends on a great note in my view.

Michigan State University hosts the three final sports in the same setting at Old College Field -- girls soccer and softball and boys baseball. Fans can attend all three on the same grounds and the facilities are terrific.

Amazing that MSU teams use them sparingly in a cold time of the year but when the weather gets like we have it now, the high schools prosper as if MSU provided the grounds for the high schools in the first place.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Crash near US-127 bridge construction project
‘People just look the other way’ -- Hundreds attend March For Our Lives rally at Michigan State Capitol
Ingham County’s 2022 Summer Concert Series kicks off
Police investigating early morning crash in Lansing
Early morning crash in Lansing causes severe damage to vehicles, drivers avoid major injury
Generic photo of a black bear
Black bear believed to still be in the DeWitt Township area

Latest News

In My View: Spartan basketball has a new challenge
In My View: Matt Patricia returns to the Patriots
In My View: James Piot could have a PGA Tour career on his hands
In My View: Pitch clock will improve baseball