MSU Names New Men’s Tennis Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Monday named 28 year old Harry Jadun as its new men’s head tennis coach. Jadun was an assistant the past five years to head coach Gene Orlando, who retired after this past season. Jadun left to become an assistant Illinois, thinking he might not be retained by the new head coach. But one month later he is back in East Lansing where he starred as a player both in high school and then for the Spartans.

