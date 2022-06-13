Advertisement

MSU Names New Men’s Tennis Coach

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Monday named 28 year old Harry Jadun as its new men’s head tennis coach. Jadun was an assistant the past five years to head coach Gene Orlando, who retired after this past season. Jadun left to become an assistant Illinois, thinking he might not be retained by the new head coach. But one month later he is back in East Lansing where he starred as a player both in high school and then for the Spartans.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Crash near US-127 bridge construction project
‘People just look the other way’ -- Hundreds attend March For Our Lives rally at Michigan State Capitol
Motorcycle accident on US-127 leaves one dead, one injured in Lansing
Ingham County’s 2022 Summer Concert Series kicks off
Police investigating early morning crash in Lansing
Early morning crash in Lansing causes severe damage to vehicles, drivers avoid major injury

Latest News

Fenway Park
‘Pure joy’ -- Voice of the Lansing Lugnuts gets called up to the big leagues
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cavaliers Promote An Assistant Coach
Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to...
Tennis Ratings Are All Scrambled
FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines...
Mickelson Not Giving Up on PGA Tour
Amateur James Piot plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at...
Piot Preparing For U. S. Open