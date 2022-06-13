Motorcycle accident on US-127 leaves one dead, one injured in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a car took place on US-127 near I-496 early Sunday afternoon.

At 1:35 P.M. The Lansing Police Department (LPD) responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Officials said the investigation determined the motorcyclist, with a passenger on the back, was traveling on southbound on US-127 when they rear ended another motorist in a passenger car.

Read: Hotter summers leading to higher bills for Mid-Michigan residents

The incident lead to southbound US-127 near exit 77 and 75 being closed until around 4:30 P.M. on Sunday afternoon.

The 44 year old motorcyclist from Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene. The 40 year old female passenger on the bike was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officials said neither of them were wearing helmets when the accident occurred. Aside from the two on the motorcycle, no other injuries had been reported.

The LPD said in a press release that the investigation is still ongoing.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.