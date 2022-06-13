Advertisement

Mickelson Not Giving Up on PGA Tour

FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines...
FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Diego. Phil Mickelson, the chief recruiter for a Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, was the last big name to join the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational that starts Friday outside London. It will be Mickelson's first time playing since Feb. 6 at the Saudi International. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)(Denis Poroy | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) - Phil Mickelson isn’t giving up on playing on the PGA Tour again, even if he is currently not welcome there. During his 25-minute session with reporters in advance of the U.S. Open, Mickelson said his preference would be “to be able to choose which path I’d like. One or the other or both.” Mickelson led a defection of about 20 PGA Tour members to the LIV Golf series, a move the tour countered by suspending those who decided to keep their memberships.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near US-127 bridge construction project
‘People just look the other way’ -- Hundreds attend March For Our Lives rally at Michigan State Capitol
Motorcycle accident on US-127 leaves one dead, one injured in Lansing
Ingham County’s 2022 Summer Concert Series kicks off
Police investigating early morning crash in Lansing
Early morning crash in Lansing causes severe damage to vehicles, drivers avoid major injury

Latest News

Fenway Park
‘Pure joy’ -- Voice of the Lansing Lugnuts gets called up to the big leagues
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cavaliers Promote An Assistant Coach
Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to...
Tennis Ratings Are All Scrambled
Amateur James Piot plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at...
Piot Preparing For U. S. Open