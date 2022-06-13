Michigan communities prepare for heat wave

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - While meteorologists are forecasting record-high temperatures for this week, many cities are making sure they are ready to help their communities stay safe.

Jackson is offering the MLK Recreation Center as a cooling center for people who need a break from the heat.

“If you live in a house that doesn’t have air conditioning, things are really sweltering in your area, you can come and chill out,” said Aaron Dimick, Jackson’s spokesman.

The focus is on cooling centers because strong storms expected Monday night could knock out power.

“We know there’s a possibility of high winds, and that is really the biggest threat to the electric grid. When we get those high winds, you can see trees, limbs, and branches come down on those power lines,” said Brian Wheeler, Consumers Energy spokesman.

Wheeler said Consumers has 300 crews between Grand Rapids and Detroit to quickly restore power if that happens.

Lansing Board of Water & Light said it also has crews on standby.

Outside of the storm, both utilities are confident the grid can handle the extra demand from air conditioners, especially if people help.

“If you can move your energy usage. Not reduce it, but move it to different times of the day. That is really good for the entire power grid. We don’t have to build new power plants to serve those few peak summer afternoons,” said Wheeler.

Dimick said the plan is to have the MLK cooling center open during normal hours, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but that could change if city leaders see there is a need outside of that time.

He said the city knows not everyone has a/c in their home, hoping people will take advantage of the cooling center.

“We want to make sure no one feels like they have to suffer through this. We want to see what we can to help the community,” said Dimick.

The Boos Center won’t be open because of construction.

Lansing and East Lansing are also opening cooling locations.

