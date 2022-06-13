Meridian Township outlines voter information ahead of August primary

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Election Day is coming up -- Tuesday, Aug. 2 -- and officials with Meridian Township want to make sure its residents are up-to-date with correct voter information.

Polls in Meridian Township will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The last day to register to vote in any manner other than in-person at the Township Clerk’s Office for the Primary Election is July 18. After this date, residents may only register to vote in-person with proof of residency at the Township Clerk’s Office through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The Meridian Township Clerk’s Office wants everyone to know that voters can register online at the Secretary Of State’s Michigan Voter Information Center here.

Eligible residents may also register at a Secretary of State Branch Office, the Ingham County Clerk’s Office or at any state agency that provides public assistance or services to people with disabilities.

You can vote by mail, or in-person at the Township Clerk’s Office, located at 5151 Marsh Road.

Absentee Voter Ballots will be available to Meridian Township voters beginning June 23. Applications may be requested online through the Michigan Voter Information Center, in-person at the Township Clerk’s Office or by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 517-853-4300 or ClerksOffice@meridian.mi.us.

The deadline for requesting an absentee voter ballot to be mailed to a resident’s home is 5 p.m. July 29. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Township Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m. Aug. 2.

You can also request an absentee ballot in-person at the Township Clerk’s office until 4 p.m., Aug. 1.

For more information about the August Primary Election can be found on the official Meridian Township website here.

