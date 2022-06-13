Advertisement

Learning more about the Faces of Ingham County program and agents behind it

By Holly Harper
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Sherry Haueter, a realtor with Exit Realty Advantage in Mason, shares more about why she loves working in the community as well as how to nominate someone for Faces of Ingham County.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Crash near US-127 bridge construction project
‘People just look the other way’ -- Hundreds attend March For Our Lives rally at Michigan State Capitol
Motorcycle accident on US-127 leaves one dead, one injured in Lansing
Ingham County’s 2022 Summer Concert Series kicks off
Police investigating early morning crash in Lansing
Early morning crash in Lansing causes severe damage to vehicles, drivers avoid major injury

Latest News

zxcvvzxvxcv
New bicycle playground and skills park opens at Burchfield Park
fgdhhfgfg
Celebrating Okemos Music Academy’s new location
Literacy Camp
Avoid summer learning loss with local literacy camp
Okemos Music Academy
Local Music Academy Expands to Better Serve the Community