Jackson park hosts Family Picnic for Pride celebration

The Pride Family Picnic included family activities, music, and games.
The Pride Family Picnic included family activities, music, and games.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People in Jackson are celebrating June being Pride Month – family style.

On Sunday, Horace Blackman Park hosted a Family Picnic where anyone was welcome.

The Pride Family Picnic included family activities, music, and games. The only things participants had to bring were their own blankets and chairs.

“It’s great to be able to interact with other queer people especially since I’ve had very little actual experiences with people in real life and instead of just online,” said Ella Scott who attended. “It’s cool to know that other people are out there and not super far, like in town like that’s just awesome!”

The celebrations don’t stop at the end of the month. Jackson Pride Fest will be on August 20.

