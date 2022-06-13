Jackson park hosts Family Picnic for Pride celebration

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People in Jackson are celebrating June being Pride Month – family style.

On Sunday, Horace Blackman Park hosted a Family Picnic where anyone was welcome.

The Pride Family Picnic included family activities, music, and games. The only things participants had to bring were their own blankets and chairs.

“It’s great to be able to interact with other queer people especially since I’ve had very little actual experiences with people in real life and instead of just online,” said Ella Scott who attended. “It’s cool to know that other people are out there and not super far, like in town like that’s just awesome!”

The celebrations don’t stop at the end of the month. Jackson Pride Fest will be on August 20.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.