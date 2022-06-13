Hotter summers leading to higher bills for Mid-Michigan residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High heat can lead to higher bills this summer for Mid-Michigan residents.

Until Sep. 30, Consumers Energy was charging its summer peak rate which means people paid more money for certain parts of the day.

Consumers Energy’s summer peak rates had returned for 2022, making it the second year in a row. The summer rates mean people paid about 50% more between the hours of 2:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. during weekdays.

Consumers Energy spokesperson, Josh Paciorek, said customers should shift energy-use to off-peak times to save money.

“Increasing them slightly to 1.5 times more expensive from 2-7pm.” said Paciorek. “We’re able to allow our customers if they run their dishwasher, run their washer or dryer, or use air condition more in the morning or in the later evening they’re going to be able to bring down their energy bill.”

Paciorek said if costumers don’t shift their energy use at all, there can be a two dollar a month increase. Although Consumers Energy said the rates are supposed to give control to consumers, customer Brandon Navin did not feel that way.

Navin said, “Between 20 and 30% increase which is significant especially when you take into account some of the other extenuating circumstances you know that we’re dealing with financially, within our area.”

Consumer Energy said some ways to keep electric bills low can include pre-cooling your home in the mornings, using LED lights, and turning on fans instead of AC units.

