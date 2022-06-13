Good news, Michigan -- School is out, summer camp is in!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School’s out, so where are all the kids? There’s a good chance they could be at one of Michigan’s 400 summer camps. If they’re at camp, there’s an even better chance they’re having fun.

Kids across Mid-Michigan are starting their first day of summer camp, but staffing shortages have caused some of them to change the way they run.

Megan Christensen, at the Parkwood YMCA in Haslett, said a smooth check-in is the best outcome for the first day.

“Today was a perfect morning for drop off,” said Christensen. “We didn’t have any hiccups this morning and we were all in camp and ready to go by 9 o’clock.”

Monday morning ran smoothly, but only a few weeks ago, some camps didn’t know if they’d have enough staff to have camped at all. The mad rush of applicants camps usually get from college and high school students just weren’t happening.

“We were kind of in a panic mode for a few weeks,” said Christensen.

However, eventually, applicants did find their way.

Kaylee Harrison, a social work student at Michigan State University, just finished her freshman year. She thought working at the YMCA would be the perfect summer job.

“I think its just fun to come and form that relationship and connection because it is so fun,” Harrison said. “And working with everybody else here, it’s a really good environment.”

The YMCA was able to staff every camp but their Oak Park camp. Christensen said that’s pretty good, considering Michigan requires camps to meet a 10:1 student to counselor ratio.

Right now, all their camps are full with a wait list 60-80 kids deep, but Christensen said even with a full camp, they’re keeping up with their campers.

The YMCA camps started this week, but other camps across Michigan have yet to get underway. For a full list of summer camps, click here.

