Food donations sought for Michigan United Ways ‘Summer Stock Up’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the United Way of South Central Michigan is joining with the Michigan Association of United Ways, the Kellogg Company, and local United Ways statewide in a two-week virtual effort to feed families.

They are asking for online donations, donors can make a financial gift online at SummmerStockUp.com.

The second summer stock-up will raise funds to help address the critical need for more food resources as the need for food increases during the summer. The fund drive runs from today through June 24.

