Advertisement

Food donations sought for Michigan United Ways ‘Summer Stock Up’

They are asking for online donations.
Food donations sought for Michigan United Ways ‘Summer Stock Up’
Food donations sought for Michigan United Ways ‘Summer Stock Up’(KBTX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the United Way of South Central Michigan is joining with the Michigan Association of United Ways, the Kellogg Company, and local United Ways statewide in a two-week virtual effort to feed families.

They are asking for online donations, donors can make a financial gift online at SummmerStockUp.com.

The second summer stock-up will raise funds to help address the critical need for more food resources as the need for food increases during the summer. The fund drive runs from today through June 24.

Next: Jackson County Jail vending machine stocked to save lives

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Crash near US-127 bridge construction project
‘People just look the other way’ -- Hundreds attend March For Our Lives rally at Michigan State Capitol
Ingham County’s 2022 Summer Concert Series kicks off
Police investigating early morning crash in Lansing
Early morning crash in Lansing causes severe damage to vehicles, drivers avoid major injury
Motorcycle accident on US-127 leaves one dead, one injured in Lansing

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days
A traffic note for drivers in East Lansing.
Albert Ave in East Lansing closing Monday
First Alert Weather Day Mid-Morning Update 6/13/22
The Pride Family Picnic included family activities, music, and games.
Jackson park hosts Family Picnic for Pride celebration