First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This will turn out to be an active week for weather with a few rounds of thunderstorms possible this afternoon into tonight followed by excessive heat Tuesday into Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT for MONDAY EVENING

A warm front will be lifting into the region this evening and showers and thunderstorms will be likely along and south of the front. The Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather this afternoon into tonight. It is possible that a strong complex or two of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, hail and even a brief tornado could pass through the area this evening into the overnight hours. Stay alert to quickly changing weather this evening through midnight.

FIRST ALERT for TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

A potentially dangerous combination of high heat and humidity will move into Mid-Michigan on Tuesday, but the highest heat will come on Wednesday. High temperatures will climb to the low 90s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine, and heat index values (feels-like temperatures) will be in the upper 90s. Tuesday night, temperatures will only fall into the lower 70s and then on Wednesday we’ll see highs in the middle to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies, with heat index values topping 100° in most areas.

We will likely break record highs on Wednesday. With heat index values at or above 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon, it will be important to limit your time outside, wear light colored clothing, and stay hydrated. The heat will be especially uncomfortable because it follows a stretch over the past two weeks in which our highs have been mostly in the 70s.

Record High Temperatures in Lansing:

Tuesday: 97º in 1987, Forecast: 92º

Wednesday: 92º in 1994, Forecast: 98º

