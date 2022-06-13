Advertisement

East Lansing Police hold meet and greet with community

Sector officers are responsible for working with neighborhoods located in various areas throughout the city.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of East Lansing had a chance to meet their local police officers over the weekend.

The East Lansing Police Department held a “meet and greet” with Sector 2 officers and encouraged people to ask questions and voice any concerns.

Sector officers are responsible for working with neighborhoods located in various areas throughout the city.

“We’re just out here, having a cookout, we got cards to paint for the kids. Just having a meet and greet with the neighbors or whoever wants to stop by and say hi,” said Sgt. Jayson Young with the ELPD Patrol Division. “Since COVID, we’ve really haven’t gotten out to the neighborhoods that often and we’re just trying to meet the citizens of East Lansing.”

The goal of these officers is to foster relationships between community members and police.

