Advertisement

CUTE: Zoo welcomes litter of tiger cubs born on Mother’s Day

The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.
The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.(The Minnesota Zoo)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Minnesota Zoo is celebrating an exciting birth announcement.

A litter of three endangered Amur tiger cubs was born there, appropriately enough, on Mother’s Day.

Better known as Siberian tigers, when full-grown, they are amongst the largest cats in the world.

While it’s good news for the zoo, it’s great news for the conservation of the species, with only 500 Amur tigers left in the wild.

The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.
The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.(The Minnesota Zoo)

The three cubs, two males and a female, are bonding well with their mother, who is showing strong maternal instincts.

If all continues to go well, the rare baby tiger cubs will go on exhibit in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near US-127 bridge construction project
‘People just look the other way’ -- Hundreds attend March For Our Lives rally at Michigan State Capitol
Motorcycle accident on US-127 leaves one dead, one injured in Lansing
Ingham County’s 2022 Summer Concert Series kicks off
Police investigating early morning crash in Lansing
Early morning crash in Lansing causes severe damage to vehicles, drivers avoid major injury

Latest News

Car severely injures pedestrian in Lansing crash
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said former President Donald Trump claimed fraud before there...
Barr: Trump claimed fraud before evidence possible
The 6-3 Supreme Court ruling is in keeping with an earlier ruling from the 1970s that said the...
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member prosecuted twice
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Markets tumble worldwide, bear market nears on Wall Street