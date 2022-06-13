Cooling center opens in Jackson due to heat wave

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - With temperatures expected to rise into the mid-to-high 90s this week, the City of Jackson is welcoming any who need it to the cooling center in town.

There is a Heat Advisory for surrounding counties including Jackson, Clinton, and Ingham county. News 10 meteorologists expect the heat index to rise up to 103 degrees in portions of south-central and southwest Michigan, noting that the high temperature and humidity combination can be dangerous to anyone outside for extended periods of time.

That weather alert starts at noon on Tuesday and is expected to go until Wednesday at 10 p.m.

The CDC says warning signs of a heat stroke may include a high fever, headache, dizziness, nausea, or confusion. In the case of a heat stroke, the CDC says to contact 9-1-1 right away, move the individual to a cooler place, but do not give the person anything to drink.

A cooling center is an air-conditioned public space, usually set up by authorities as a place to go during an expected heat wave to manage possible health effects from the high temperatures.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, located at 1107 Adrian Street in Jackson, is open as a cooling center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s an open area for anyone who wishes to go and cool down.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.