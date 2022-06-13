Cavaliers Promote An Assistant Coach

-CLEVELAND (AP) - Cavaliers assistant Greg Buckner has been promoted to associate head coach under J.B. Bickerstaff. Buckner has spent the past two seasons with Cleveland, helping Bickerstaff develop one of the NBA’s youngest teams. The Cavs doubled their win total this past season, making a 22-game jump and getting into the play-in game despite numerous injuries.

