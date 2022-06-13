Car severely injures pedestrian in Lansing crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A pedestrian was severely injured when they were struck by a car Sunday.

Officers from the Lansing Police Department (LPD) were called to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pierce Street late Sunday morning on reports of a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing Martin Luther King from the east at a slow pace when the car, traveling south along the road, struck them. The pedestrian has been identified as a 51-year-old man.

Officers described the man’s resulting head injury as “severe.”

“Lansing Fire Department Medics transported the injured person to the hospital,” LPD said in a release. “Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team was called in to investigate. Preliminary investigation indicates speed was not involved.”

The driver of the car was not injured. The injured pedestrian remains in the hospital in what police described as “critical condition.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police at 517-483-4600

