Bombs, weapons found after Warren house explosion wounds man

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Officers investigating a weekend house explosion that critically injured a suburban Detroit man found multiple bombs, weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition inside the man’s home, police said.

The 38-year-old man lost both his arms in Saturday afternoon's explosion and was in a coma at a hospital, said Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer. He was the only person inside the Warren home at the time of the blast and no other injuries were reported.

Dwyer said Sunday that investigators believe the man was working on a explosive device when it exploded. First responders reported the explosion took place in the home's garage, and a fire then spread into the two-story house.

“The State Police was called out and they removed several small explosive devices and I can only suspect that he has been working on some sort of explosive device and it blew up,“ he said.

After the explosion, officers executed a search warrant of the residence and found one dozen rifles, handguns, loaded AR-style magazines, small explosive devices, and 4,000 rounds of ammunition among other materials in the house, The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reported.

Dwyer said the man had been under investigation by Warren police for felony violations and was also being probed by a federal agency. The man, who has an extensive criminal history, is now being investigated for manufacturing illegal weapons inside of his home.