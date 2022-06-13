Birds to flock back to petting zoos after Michigan slows avian influenza spread

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can once again attend fairs, shows, and other events including waterfowl.

Waterfowl are birds like ducks, geese, and swans. Events featuring these animals are back open as of June 11, after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development ended their pause on events like shows, petting zoos at fairs, and exhibitions.

The pause was a precautionary measure to stop the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

HPAI is highly contagious and can spread from flock to flock. This happens through wild birds, contact with infected poultry, equipment and through the clothing and shoes of caretakers of these animals.

With hopes of keeping Michigan’s domestic poultry healthy and safety, the MDARD had stopped poultry and waterfowl exhibitions until the state hit 30 days without seeing a new case of HPAI in domestic poultry.

State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland warned that although the state has reached an important benchmark, the virus is not out of Michigan yet.

Wineland said, “HPAI continues to be detected in wild birds throughout the state, which is not unexpected as the virus is known to be carried by wild birds. Since the virus is still present in the environment, it is still crucial for owners and caretakers of domestic birds to take every step possible to protect their flocks.”

MDARD says they will continue to monitor the HPAI trends and respond to these reports seen in Michigan. They offered a series of steps for protecting Michigan’s domestic birds:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Using well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents’

To find more information regarding this lift and about HPAI you can visit the State of Michigan’s website.

