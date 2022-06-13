Advertisement

Albert Ave in East Lansing closing Monday

A traffic note for drivers in East Lansing.
Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday Albert Avenue in East Lansing will be closed from M.A.C. Avenue to...
Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday Albert Avenue in East Lansing will be closed from M.A.C. Avenue to the pedestrian skywalk over Albert Avenue.( | City of East Lansing)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 13, 2022
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday Albert Avenue in East Lansing will be closed from M.A.C. Avenue to the pedestrian skywalk over Albert Avenue.

The closure is due to a construction project that’s happening at the Marriot Hotel where they will have a room crane installed.

The CVS on M.A.C. Avenue (240 M.A.C. Ave) and the CVS parking garage (310 Albert Ave.) will be open during the road closure.

The work is expected to be done by 10 a.m.

Community members with questions can call the East Lansing Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459.

