Young Eagles Aviation Day in Mason let’s kids fly for free

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Kids have a chance to feel what its like to fly just outside of Mason.

Saturday is Young Eagles Aviation Day at the Mason Jewett airport. It’s part of a program giving kids aged eight to 17 free rides in an airplane.

The goal is to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation. Registration goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Flights are on a first come first served bases.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.