Young Eagles Aviation Day in Mason let’s kids fly for free
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Kids have a chance to feel what its like to fly just outside of Mason.
Saturday is Young Eagles Aviation Day at the Mason Jewett airport. It’s part of a program giving kids aged eight to 17 free rides in an airplane.
The goal is to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation. Registration goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Flights are on a first come first served bases.
Next:
- Early morning crash in Lansing causes severe damage to vehicles, drivers avoid major injury
- Video captures rollover collision as driver flees Michigan State Police
- US-127 in Mason to close overnight due to bridge demolition
- Chlorine supply chain problems could impact summer plans for Michiganders
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.