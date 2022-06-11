Michigan State University earns global ranking in sustainability

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University celebrated another win as it was ranked number one in the state for its sustainability efforts.

50,000 students attend MSU. That’s a lot of people and a lot of waste, but the school doesn’t let the population impact its green thumb. The United Nations gave MSU a gold rating and called it the most sustainable school in Michigan.

“It’s a great feeling to have some recognition for the work we do everyday,” said operations supervisor Sean Barton. “You know, everything that you put in a recycling bin is sorted by hand here in this facility.”

Barton is the MSU Recycling Center’s operations director. He said he’s proud of his team for working everyday to create a more sustainable environment.

In addition to recycling glass, cardboard and plastics, the center also creates compost from food waste. After being stored at 160 degrees Fahrenheit, the compost is fed to worms, who fertilize the soil so it can be used throughout campus.

Julia Haidler works with compost and said more schools should get on baord.

“If you don’t have an organic strategy, you should definitely get on that because you have a vital resource that youre sending to the landfill every single day,” Haidler said.

Barton believes Spartans will continue to solve tomorrow’s problems with today’s resources.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.